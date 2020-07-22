Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: A few days ago we brought you the news of actress Ashi Singh replacing Avneet Kaur In Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Now we hear news about another replacement in the telly world. Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, may replace Saumya Tandon on the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Saumya essays the character of Anita Bhabi currently.

Talking the reason behind Saumya Tandon’s decision to quit the show, reports suggested that the actress (who turned a mother in January last year) is concerned about her son’s health due to the ongoing pandemic. Once the lockdown restrictions were lessened, and shooting resumed Saumya was back on the sets, but later her personal hairdresser tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the development, Saumya was also asked not to shoot for precautionary reasons.

The channel issued a statement later saying, “It is extremely unfortunate that a personal staff member of our artist has contracted the virus. The staff member was tested and a day prior to the shoot, the report came out negative. The artist and her staff member have not been shooting with us for over 6 days now. As we were to start shooting with the artist, a test was done once again, and the reports of the staff member came positive. Neither the artist nor her personal staff has been on the sets since a week now. All our artists, crew members and staff are fine, and we have recommended them to immediately self-isolate in the event that they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the virus. All the necessary precautionary measures have been implemented on the sets, as per the mandated government guidelines.”

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Shefali Jariwala will replace Saumya Tandon. However, when they reached out to Shefali she said, “I can’t talk about it right now.”

What are your thoughts on Shefali Jariwala playing Anita Bhabi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai?

