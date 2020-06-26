Bear Grylls Comes Up With World’s Toughest Race; Meet The Indian Contestants!

Popular host and adventurer Bear Grylls will be hosting a new reality competition series “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji“.

The 10-episode adventure series is about the expedition race, in which 66 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, and oceans. The show was filmed in Fiji last year.

The 330 competitors form teams of five, including four racers and an assistant crew member, and go on an adventure race. With World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, the makers want to show the limits of physical and mental endurance tested like never before.

Check out the poster of Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji below:

Team Khukuri Warriors is the first team from India to join the Eco-Challenge. Led by twins Tashi Malik and Nungshi Malik, the team will be joined by a mountain climbing, skiing and rafting expert, doctor and their father, who was a former Colonel in the Indian Army.

Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 14.

