BARC Report Week 41: Kundali Bhagya & Kumkum Bhagya Top The Rating Chart!

BARC Report Week 41: We are here with the BARC report of week 41 of 2019, which showcases top Indian television shows. Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

The impressions of the top 10 shows this week are right below:

URBAN + RURAL

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is ruling the charts like a boss with 13555 impressions and it is leading with quite a good margin. At the 2nd spot, another show of Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya is holding its position with 12077 impressions. The 3rd spot is ruled by Dangal channel’s Bandini. It fetched 11680 impressions.

The 4th slot is dominated by Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, which is telecasted on Dangal channel. On no. 5th too, another Dangal Channel’s show is marking its presence with Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna. It garnered 10418 impressions. Show Choti Sardarni is at 6th spot with 10178 impressions. Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at 7th spot with 9688 impressions.

Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki is at 8th position with 9376 impressions. There’s only one reality show in the list in the form of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer: Singing Ka Kal, which is holding 9th position with 8939 impressions. Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai closes the list of top 10 with 8644 impressions.

Speaking about the report of Urban region alone, the shows- Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, are making the mark at first two positions with 7310 and 6741 impressions respectively. At the third position is Color’s Choti Sardarni (6581 impressions). At 4th and 5th are Sony Tv’s Superstar Singer (6318 impressions) and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (6298 impressions), respectively.

