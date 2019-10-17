Gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh, who turned 27 today, is on cloud nine following all the lovely wishes from her fans which she has been getting on social media on the occasion of her birthday. She also got a special gift from her film Penguin’s director Karthik Subbaraj.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who is producing #KeerthySuresh24, took to Twitter to announce the film’s poster today along with its title in a tweet that read: Wishing @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday and Happy to present to you all the Title poster of @StonebenchFilms next production.. #KeerthySuresh24 is #Penguin @Music_Santhosh @kaarthekeyens @EashvarKarthic @insidekarthik @Madhampatty @onlynikil #HBDKeerthySuresh

Talking about the poster, the silhouette image has Keerthy sporting a baby bump along with the tagline Rise Destined.

The mystery thriller is being helmed by debutant director Eashvar Karthic and its produced by Karthik under Stone Bench Films.

The Keerthy starrer is a bilingual film which will release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The National award-winning actress, who was last seen on the big screen in a full-fledged role opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar, is all busy these days with multiple projects as the actress is currently shooting for Amit Sharma’s sports venture Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn.

The actress also has three Telugu films in form of Miss India, Rang De and yet to be titled Nagesh Kukunoor directorial venture.

Apart from the above all projects, Keerthy also has a Malayalam project titled Marakkar: Arabikadlinte Simham

