Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Actor Mohit Malhotra Becomes Producer With Punjabi Track 'Jatti'

Actor Mohit Malhotra, of Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame, is all set to make his debut as a producer. He launches his music label with a Punjabi track titled “Jatti” on July 16th. The song has been crooned by Ajay Tarikka and features social-media personalities Shadan Farooqui and Aliya Hamidi.

“I am always looking out for new opportunities. Production was on my mind for a while, and when the opportunity presented I knew I had to do this. I love creating new things, so getting into production was a natural progression to what I was doing,” he said.

Mohit first faced the camera as a participant of the dating reality show “Splitsvilla 2”. He then made his small screen debut with “Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke” in 2009. He was seen in shows like “Sasural Genda Phool”, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Jamai Raja”.

Mohit feels, being an actor, foraying into production was a little easy. However, he admits there is still a lot to learn.

“As an actor, since I have almost grown up on sets, it comes in handy. But there’s so much more to learn as a producer. I feel I have a bigger responsibility now and much more to be accountable for, so I am really looking forward to enjoying this journey,” he said.

Although it’s just the beginning, the actor revealed that with time he will get into producing content for TV and the web.

“Content that has an impact and keeps the audience entertained,” is how he describes what he wants to produce. He adds, “We have started with the music label and will eventually foray into content for the TV and web platforms.”

Mohit made his Bollywood debut in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked”. Talking about the kind of roles he is looking forward to, he said, “As an actor, I would like to be part of great scripts and I am amazed at the kind of content that is coming out lately. It’s a great high for an actor when he gets to be part of a script through which he can make an impact.”

