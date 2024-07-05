'Baby Reindeer' To 'Shogun', 5 Highest Rated TV Shows of 2024 So Far

The TV lineup for 2024 proved to be in television’s newest Golden Age. This year, several streaming services, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, flooded the screens with a wide array of high-quality content. Network shows also gave viewers some all-time great TV shows, setting a high standard to beat.

This year, FX’s historical drama series Shōgun and Netflix miniseries Baby Reindeer became the most talked-about shows in a long time, dominating conversation at every social gathering. Fans would be surprised to discover that the show made it to the top five highest-ranked series of 2024, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

We have to give a special shout to Issa López’s True Detective: Night Country( Number 15 on Rotten Tomatoes) and Amazon’s Fallout (Number 16), which failed to make the top 5 but was one of the best shows TV had to offer this year. Let’s take a look at the five highest-rated television shows of 2024.

1.Girls5Eva

The Tina Fey-produced comedy was the first original series on Peacock when it made its debut in 2021. Despite a near-perfect 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show failed to capture a broader viewership. The following year, Peacock canceled most of its sitcoms, including Girls5Eva, prompting the Sara Bareilles Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps-led series to find another home.

They did just that. Netflix saved the show, and now Girls5Eva is a big hit. Season 3, which dropped in March 2024, is the highest-rated season, leading with a 100% critic score. Season 2 has the lowest score, with 95%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Elise Goldsberry (@reneeelisegoldsberry)

2. Shogun

The FX historical drama, Which Stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, and Anna Sawai in lead roles, is the second highest-rated show of 2024. The series, which is an adaptation of James Clavell’s novel set in feudal Japan, dropped in February 2024 and has a 99% critical score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FX Networks (@fxnetworks)

3.X-MEN ’97: SEASON 1

A revival of the classic ’90s animated series, X-Men ’97, dropped on Disney+ on March 2024 and became an instant hit, with both critics and audience scoring a 99% critic score and 94% audience score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

4. Baby Reindeer

The acclaimed Netflix series based on a true story that set the internet aflame with the raw and unsettling plot of a comedian’s (Richard Gadd) experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted landed a 98% critic score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

5. Interview With The Vampire Season 2

The AMC show, now streaming on Prime Video, premiered in May 2024. Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire is arguably one of the best shows on television. The series about tortured gay vampires who just can’t get enough of each other has a 98% critic score and an 84% audience score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe (@immortal_amc)

Season 1 received a 98% critic score but a less enthusiastic 70% audience score.

Must Read: Avatar 3 Update: Filming Begins For James Cameron’s Movie, Check Out Pics!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News