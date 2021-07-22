Advertisement

Actor Athar Siddiqui, who is currently seen as an antagonist in the television show “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2”, missed his family on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday.

“Every year I am with my family for the occasion and we enjoy it all together. This year I am missing the festive fun as I am in Mumbai due to work commitments and my family is in Meerut. Last month I was there for my sister (Arshiha) marriage so I couldn’t make it for the festival. I am missing the celebration with them,” Athar said.

Athar Siddiqui, known for featuring in television series like “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi”, “Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi” and “Vighnaharta Ganesha”, will cook sweet and invite close friends for celebrations.

“We can’t go to offer namaaz like it used to be earlier. Due to the pandemic I have performed it at home. I will have a meal with my close friends. I am cooking sweet sheer today,” Athar Siddiqui says.

