Apoorva Arora & Rohan Shah’s Instagram Web Series ‘Firsts’ Garners Record 26 Million Views

The Instagram-based web series “Firsts” has created a record by garnering 26 million views including YouTube and Facebook till date. On Instagram alone, the show has 16 million views. “Firsts”, a show dealing with innocent school romance, stars Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora.

Talking about the series, director Nayana Shyam shared: “Seeing the show perform so well, just makes me feel proud of all the efforts the team has put in. I’m truly humbled that the audience loved Rohan and Apoorva’s Firsts as much as we did while making it.”

Sharing the experience of shooting, the director added: “Directing ‘Firsts’ was honestly a nostalgic experience for me. It transported us back to the time when we were teenagers. Nothing was too childish, even romance was enjoyed in the most innocent way and moments were created naturally. The videos are just one minute each but Pranav (writer) and I along with our actors Rohan and Apoorva really challenged ourselves to bring the best out.”

The makers of “Firsts” target teenagers with its story of high school romance, and also hope grown-ups will accept the show with a tinge of nostalgia about their school days and first crush!

That the web series is currently enjoying immense popularity is evident from a quick scan of the comments section of each episode. The series has garnered over 8,000 comments, of which most are fan requests demanding a second season soon.

