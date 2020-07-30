Amazon Prime Video to launch 14 stand-up acts to deliver a day full of fun and laughter with Amazon Funnies – Prime Day Special

14 stand-up comedians including Nishant Tanwar, Sapan Verma, Rahul Subramanian, Sumukhi Suresh and Karthik Kumar will perform a set of ten minutes each in Hinglish, Hindi and English

MUMBAI, India, 30th July, 2020 – Taking this year’s Prime Day event a notch higher, Amazon Prime Video today announced a special delight for its Prime members – Amazon Funnies – Prime Day Special. The all-day laughter fiesta will see 14 stand-up comedians, each performing a set of ten-minutes in Hinglish, Hindi and English! An incredible line-up of artists that include Sapan Verma, Urooj Ashfaq, Nishant Tanwar, Anubhav Bassi, Rahul Dua, Nishant Suri, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Rahul Subramaniam, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, Karthik Kumar, Sumit Saurav, Gaurav Kapoor and Aishwarya Mohanraj are all set to make the viewers roll-on-the-floor with this Prime Day Special. Amazon Prime Video will be releasing one set each every hour, from 10 am to 11 pm on August 7, 2020.

Prime members would be able to enjoy great Prime Day benefits along with fresh content as they indulge in Prime Day offerings. Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 7 offering members one full day of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes. Members can enjoy over 300 new product launches from top brands and also experience thousands of blockbuster deals across TVs, Laptops, Smartphones, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion, Everyday Essentials and more. This Prime Day, thousands of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to Prime members that allows them to rebound from recent challenges.

As a lead up to Prime Day, starting July 22, Prime Video has also introduced 5 new titles on the streaming service. Prime members can enjoy blockbuster entertainment across International, Indian and regional titles including popular English film Gemini Man (July 22), Kannada direct-to-service title French Biriyani (July 24), Birds of Prey (July 29), direct-to-service world premiere of the much awaited biopic Shakuntala Devi (July 31) and upcoming Amazon Original series Bandish Bandits (Aug 4).

Watch Amazon Funnies – Prime Day Special, premiering on 7th August, 10:00AM onwards every hour till 11:00PM only on Amazon Prime Video

