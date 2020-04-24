After The Grand Success Of Ramayan & Mahabharat, THIS Mythological Show To Rerun On Doordarshan

The period of lockdown has proved to be a boon for Doordarshan as its ever-declining viewership revamped with some staggering impressions. It spiked by over 40000% owing to the re-run of old classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. Now, considering such a huge demand for old shows, Prasar Bharati has decided to bring one more classic back on the small screen.

Yes, you read that right! After the grand success of Ramayan and other shows, especially amongst the millennial generation, the channel is bringing back yet another mythological tale to the television screens. As per Prasar Bharati’s official Twitter handle, Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna will witness its re-run very soon.

It’s quite visible that the idea of indulging the audience with the old classics has worked out really well and we hope Shri Krishna too create the same magic.

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, Shri Krishna originally aired from 1993 to 1996. It comprised total of 221 episodes and featured Ashok Kumar Balkrishnan (young Krishna), Swapnil Joshi (teenage Krishna), Sarvadaman Banerjee, Reshma Modi and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, compared to the pre-Covid-19 period, Television viewership in India increased by 40 percent as more and more people stay at home due to the restrictions, said a report on Thursday. Shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Naagin, Hum Paanch seem to be a hit on TV amid lockdown. In the week starting April 11, individuals watching TV for all seven days increased to 48 percent, according to the latest report by TV viewership monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) and data measurement firm Nielsen.

What’re your thoughts about the re-run of old classics?

