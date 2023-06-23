Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said.

CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to police, the family had lodged a missing person complaint, and on investigation, it was found that the rapper was kidnapped by a ten-member gang on Wednesday night.

According to a senior police officer from Police headquarters in Chennai, Dev Anand’s brother had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from a person and had not given the money back. There were some disputes regarding the same, and police are probing whether this has anything to do with the kidnapping of Dev Anand.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas’ Friend Manoj Manchu Collaborates With NGO To Organise Special Screening For Underprivileged Kids: “It Is A Small Step Towards…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News