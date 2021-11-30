A teaser released by the unit of director Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’, featuring actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, has garnered a whopping 6.8 million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube.

On Sunday, the makers of ‘Acharya’ released a teaser on actor Charan’s role of ‘Siddha’ in the much awaited film. Titled ‘Siddha’s Saga’, the teaser gives a glimpse into Ram Charan’s character in the movie.

Audiences and fans seem to have loved the teaser with over 383,000 people giving it a thumbs up.

‘Acharya’ is the first movie in which Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-fledged roles.

The movie, which has been produced by Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company, has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, respectively.

‘Acharya’ is all set to hit screens on February 4.

Ram Charan has also been gearing up for the release of his next magnum opus, RRR. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and will star Alia Bhat and NTR Jr in key roles.

