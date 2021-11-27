Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is all good for release scheduled on January 14. Bollywood actress Bhagya Shree is to appear in a significant role in the epic drama.

Advertisement

Though the makers have not released a single detail regarding Bhagya Shree’s role, her appearance in the movie is billed to be a special one. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actress posted a beautiful photo of herself on the sets of ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Advertisement

In traditional dance attire, Bhagya Shree is seen dancing like a doll in a dreamy frame. The whole set-up and the rich capture of the lens appear like a painting.

“The world is a stage…and we all must play our part. My first day of #RadheShyam. Thank you @manojdft for this amazing shot,” captioned Bhagya Shree, as she credits the DoP Manoj Paramahamsa for his alluring capture.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is directed by Radha Krishna, and stars Prabhas, who plays a palmist named Vikram. The movie is as a periodic love story with many fantasy elements.

‘Radhe Shyam’, the Prabhas star vehicle, slated for a Sankranti 2022 release, is up against ‘RRR’ and ‘Bheemla Nayak’, but unlike the competition, it is not as much visible on social media as its fans would like it to be.

When ‘Ee Raathale’, the first single from the Telugu time travel drama set in the backdrop of Europe of the 1970s, was released some time back, there was some euphoria over the upcoming movie, but then it died down and the competition took over.

The song showed Prabhas and his female lead, Pooja Hegde, and it was well-received by the media, but since then, there’s been radio silence from the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’. Sources close to them say they are confident that they can bank on the ‘Baahubali’ star’s charisma to turn the film into a superhit.

Must Read: WHAT! Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For His Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube