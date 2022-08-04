On the occasion of superstar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday, special shows of his film ‘Pokiri’ have been planned worldwide on August 9th in the grandest way possible.

Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been phenomenal, tickets were sold within minutes for special shows. With such an outpour of love from everywhere, super fans and our beloved distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri special shows to help children’s heart operations and education for poor kids through MB Foundation.

Producer BA Raju’s official handle shared the same on Twitter.

A noble gesture from Superstar Fans ♥️ Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh fans have decided to donate the Entire Amount of #POKIRI Special Shows to @MBfoundationorg to help the needy 🙏#SuperFansNobleGesture ❤️‍🔥#MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/MC8s55BX48 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) August 3, 2022

This August 9th going to be special for Mahesh Babu fans!

Taking to Instagram to thank the fans for this initiative, Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar said, “Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for ‘Pokiri’ all over the world!! Immensely grateful for all the love! August 9th couldn’t be any better.”

