Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has made an emotional note for her husband Mahesh Babu’s mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, who passed away on September 28 after a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Namrata in the post made a heart-warming promise to her mother-in-law in a note, which she shared on Instagram along with a picture of her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will miss you deeply… You’re in my memory and all the love you gave me…I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more…We love you, mummy…Sending you endless love and light,” Namrata Shirodkar wrote.

Mahesh Babu too made a post along with a picture of his mother on the photo-sharing website. He captioned the picture with some heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Indira Devi, who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home. She is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have each penned an adorable post for their daughter, Sitara Ghattmaneni, on Sunday, which also happens to be Daughter’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted a picture of himself with his daughter and said: “Brightening up my world always. Happy Daughter’s Day my little one Sitara Ghattamaneni!”

His wife, Namrata, for her part, posted a picture of herself with Sitara and wrote: “I’m glad there’s you to laugh with me… and to show me what’s special in everything life brings! Happy Daughter’s Day my shining star Sitara Ghattamaneni!”

It wasn’t film celebrities alone who wished their daughters on Sunday. Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a good season in England, was among those who wished their daughters on their special day.

Must Read: Godfather: A 23-Year-Old Chiranjeevi Fan Dies On His Way To The Pre-Release Event Of Megastar’s Biggie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram