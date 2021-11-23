'Maanaadu' Producer Urges To Tamil Nadu CM To Allow Youngsters Into Theatres Who Are Waiting To Take Vaccine Shots

The producer of the upcoming film ‘Maanaadu’ has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to consider allowing even those waiting for vaccination into theatres.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi expressed shock at the Tamil Nadu government’s recent order making vaccination a must for those visiting public places including theatres in the state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Stalin, Maanaadu producer Kamatchi said that the order that only those who had taken vaccination shots would be permitted into theatres would immensely affect the film industry, which was already in a weakened state.