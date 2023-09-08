Veteran superstar Kamal Haasan, who is about to wrap up the Shankar directorial ‘Indian 2’, loves to hustle and his training for his next film serves as the testimony to the same.

The Ulaganayagan is set to star in the tentatively titled film ‘KH233’ and he was seen honing his skills at gunshots for the same in a shooting range on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new video, shared by his production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan can be seen taking gun training. The 30-second video shows the Ulaganayagan firing various types of heavy and machine guns in a shooting range at Battlefield Vegas.

The video of Kamal Haasan had the caption: “Guts & Guns. Bullets Loaded and Targets Exploded! Training Begins #FuriousAction in #KH233.” For the film, Ulaganayagan is collaborating with director H. Vinoth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

The movie is scheduled to go on floors in October 2023 and will star Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Receives Words Of Praise By OG ‘Chandramukhi’ Jyothika For Her Performance In Film’s Sequel: “I’m A Fan Of Your Work”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News