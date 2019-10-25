Mehsoos Short Film Review: Chand Mohammad Will Change Your Perception Towards The Way You Live Life

“Pata Hai Hum Sab Zindagi Jeete Hai, Par Hum Mein Se Bohot Kam Zindagi Mehsoos Karte Hai,” the short film Mehsoos starts with this deep dialogue. This 5 minutes 18 seconds short film will leave you thinking about life in a good and hopeful way.

From the first scene itself, Mehsoon hooked me. The way the lead character, played by Deepak Kalra talks about different aspects of life is a kind of preaching that works well. While talking about life, he also mentions different kinds of people and feelings we experience throughout.

Whether it’s the love of the mother, a special feeling felt with a lover or the craziness and happiness we feel in friendship, Mehsoos will make you think of these important people in your life. Sometimes, it takes just small and simple stories to give us a better and bigger perspective and that’s what this short film does.

Winner of 50 Hour Filmmaking Challenge at India Film Project 2019, Mehsoos is directed by Chand Mohammad who co-wrote it with Saad Khan. Chand and Saroosh Sheikh’s crisp editing helped in making the final product come out engaging and hard-hitting.

Deepak Kalra gives a promising performance keeping us guessing about his character and the story till the end.

Just give 5 minutes of your life to watch this beautifully made short film because it’s worth it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!