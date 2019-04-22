Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: 1 Thing Even Die-Hard Fans Missed!

Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Before boarding the ship of war, let me declare this – GOT was never as witty as it has proved to be in the first two episodes before it all ends. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is not the only one who’s cracking sharply written one-liners anymore.

The first episode laid the base for all the reunions, this one took them forward. Jon (Kit Harington) is clearly stuck in a daily soap situation between his cousin (not half-sister, as his mother was Lyanna Stark, sister to Ned) Sansa (Sophie Turner) and (incest) love of his life Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

This episode also brings back love to the picture (before all gets gory) – Brienne & Jamie, Arya (Maisie Williams) & Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) & Greyworm, Tormund’s (Kristofer Hivju) ek-tarfa-pyaar for Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Ser Davos’ (Liam Cunningham) immortal feelings for Daenerys & the most-talked-about union of Jon & Dany.

The episode starts with accepting Jamie to join the allied strongest army (Okay, Night King! Second) and ends with showing a glimpse of why they might be the second. No glimpse of Cersei only strengthens the belief of why she’ll have a mammoth role to play in the upcoming 90-minutes of gore (The Battle Of Winterfell).

Also, book readers ‘The Jenny’s Song’ is finally here and how well the makers could’ve used it? The song Podrick (Daniel Portman) sings towards the end holds monumental importance all of us might not be aware of. For those uninitiated, the song sang by Podrick is in relation with one of Arya’s chapters in ‘A Storm Of Swords’, the third book in Martin’s ‘A Song Of Ice & Fire’. In that chapter, we read Arya travelling to a place known as High Heart.

There, she meets a small woman known as the Ghost of High Heart and she asks for wine and a song in return to trade information about Arya’s dreams. Martin’s book had no lyrics but today’s episode gave chills with the song. Again, it ends on a cliffhanger and *they are here*.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!