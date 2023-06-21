City of Dreams Season 3 Review : Star Rating:

Cast: Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Aijaz Khan

Creator: Nagesh Kukunoor.

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor & Rohit G. Banawlikar.

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 9 Episodes, Around 45 Minutes Each.

City of Dreams Season 3 Review : What’s It About:

Poornima Gaikwad (Priya) is now living the trauma of losing her son to a tragic accident. She elopes to another country where she indulged into questionable things. When brought back, the Maharashtra politics is slowly being eyed by the opposition since there is no strong heir to it. How she bounces back only to realise that the demons ls were always by her side, and that makes her even stronger, is the third season.

City of Dreams Season 3 Review : What Works:

City Of Dreams, in its two-season run, never really promised stars, it promises a story that might pure you into it or might just make quit it. The idea was also never to compare itself with any other IP that delves into the same zone. Because there was never a visual attempt too. Maybe all of this partnered with a good script that did serve some nail-biting twists managed to make the show achieve a niche and a fan base enough for someone to invest in more seasons.

City Of Dreams season 3, yet again headlined by Nagesh Kukunoor, is much bigger in scale and size than the last two seasons. It is technically the aftermath of the bomb blast and the beginning of the new tragedy. So multiple old subplots are running while a bunch of new ones are introduced and all of them meet at a common place somewhere. While this is also where the show takes a dip, but about that later.

The best part about the third season is that it traces the journey of a woman who is broken and gives her the time to grieve in her own way. While her world is not questioning her way of grieving, it is society that is hell-bent on proving her characterless. This is entirely Poornima’s season because every big moment, even the ones that don’t necessarily involve her are, is about her. It is her who is processing the trauma, holding back the power, and left broken yet again but shaped stronger with the realisation that it was always the evil around her that took a toll.

The twists Kukunoor with his partner in crime Rohit G Banawlikar writes in City Of Dreams season 3 are actually fun and intriguing. Yes, there are very predictable troops too, but they don’t bother much when the padding around them begins to entertain. The story in this season partially resembles the drama in politics that unfolded in Maharashtra last year. While Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar in interviews, confirmed that the show was written before the real-life political drama, I will believe them.

City of Dreams Season 3 Review : Star Performance:

Priya Bapat knows she has an ample opportunity at hand, and she has to Make the most of it. The actor makes sure that she gives it her all, and you can see her performance evolve in the first half of the show. The second half is the Poornima we have seen but only a notch stronger than before. Her character graph has been one of the most lucrative, considering she now has come a full circle with her husband, surroundings, and mind. The scene where she meets her husband, played by a very good performer Saurabh Goyal, is the season-defining moment for me.

Atul Kulkarni continues to play the part like he has for the past two season. This time around, he has to take a back seat, considering it is him who is conned almost multiple times. He does it best to his art. Sachin Pilgaonkar as Jagya is fun to watch because he has been the most disguised evil. This season he gets to take off his mask and be the evil directly. While the script does let him stay there for a long time, he manages to be fun.

Aijaz Khan is controlled as Wasim Khan, and I would love to see more of the actor. He is strong, but is also aging; his knees hurt, but then he is a cop and not allowed to be vulnerable. The actor manages to act it very well.

City of Dreams Season 3 Review : What Doesn’t Work:

City Of Dreams 3 indulges into some very lazy decisions. The way it ends some plots without a convincing narrative affects the entire experience. There is a drug racket functioning, and between it is a love story. While the arc of that story is very interesting considering it is a drug peddler falling in love with a girl from the North East of India. The script does look at the divide and racism but forgets to give them a good redemption.

Same happens with multiple subplots that are either left unattended or ended vaguely. Also, why is every attack on the opposition a video? Every attack and counterattacks are videos that will put the contention of the other in danger and destroy their life. Why can’t there be anything else? After a point, you want to create a drive and circulate it through all the characters so they upload all those videos in one and just end it so you don’t have to sit through the multiple episodes with a similar turn of events.

Ranvijay, who plays a confusing part, has a house where he has created his world. It is borderline creepy and funny because nothing around him lets you take him seriously. He runs a news channel like it is a small shop down the alley, brings the Swiss Alps to his living room, yes.

City of Dreams Season 3 Review : Last Words:

City Of Dreams season 3 is an equal hit-and-miss, and that is what will affect a viewer who has invested two seasons in the show.

