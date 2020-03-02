Kaamyaab Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra’s Tale Is Sweet, Delightful & True

Kaamyaab Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars!)

Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Avtar Gill

Director: Hardik Mehta

What’s Good: Despite tackling a subject that demands a documentary, it never loses its mainstream charm

What’s Bad: It lacks continuation, there are a couple of breaking waves in this sea

Loo Break: Delivers what it promises, of you, crave for a break it’s your expectations that need to be reviewed

Watch or Not?: If the subject excites you, go for it and you won’t be disappointed

In the opening scene we see Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra), a 499 films side-actor, struggling to get interviewed because cinema is a ghost from the past for him. A past which he served entirely and dedicatedly to be a sidekick of lead heroes. He realises he is just one film away from doing 500 films in Bollywood.

He gets the purpose to continue doing something in his life and achieve that round figure of 500 by acting in just one more film. Putting on Ranveer Singh approved clothes, he lets himself out in the industry for everyone to know that Sudheer is back in the game. Little did he know how his last performance will be the toughest one he’ll ever perform.

Kaamyaab Movie Review: Script Analysis

Last year on Holi we had Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which also celebrated the flaws of Bollywood. Kaamyaab’s idea of ‘side actor is your hero’ works for the majority of the parts. From the initial scenes, the script starts throwing metaphors at you. For example, we’re shown an isolated house for the word ‘chakachaund’, we’re shown a glass of alcohol for the word ‘khushal zindagi’.

It’s no Aankhon Dekhi and it never pretends to be. It brightens up the ‘not so shiny’ side of Bollywood. It’s a montage of the life on an artist. It hurts when things starting getting monotonous but Mishra holds you back with his hilarious presence. The novelty effect to the script helps it to overcome some obstacles in the way.

Kaamyaab Movie Review: Star Performance

There have been many films in which we say “Sanjay Mishra was wasted” or “Sanjay Mishra deserved more screen-space” but then comes Kaamyaab and it’s all about him. He retains the ability to develop a connect with his character even if you’re not interested in the story (which will not be the case here, because you’ll be intrigued for most of the parts). His depiction of Sudheer surely says a lot about how this is personal for him.

Deepak Dobriyal portrays a subtle version of Bollywood’s casting manager. Thankfully, the makers don’t take the stereotypical route to mismatch with Dobriyal’s skills. Avatar Gill plays himself in the film and shares some comical sequences. Viju Khote, Lilliput and a whole lot of actors share a special space in the film.

Kaamyaab Movie Review: Direction, Music

Hardik Mehta has previously been associated with scripts like Queen and Trapped. He ironically takes a few elements from both of these films and mixes it up well in Kaamyaab. He gets the feel on point with the treatment and never let the story pretend to be what it’s not. Has some glitches with the execution of some scenes which instantly breaks the link.

Bappi Lahiri’s Tim Tim is brilliantly used to introduce Sudheer’s character. Rest of the two songs don’t help to build a conversation with the story.

Kaamyaab Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Kaamyaab manages to make you smile while showing one of the meanest realities of cinema. It’s an irony in the disguise of delight.

Three and a half stars!

Kaamyaab Trailer

Kaamyaab releases on 6th March, 2020.

