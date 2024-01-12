The Bricklayer Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Nina Dobrev, Tim Blake Nelson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Clifton Collins Jr.

Director: Renny Harlin

Writer: Hanna Weg, Matt Johnson

What’s Good: Harlin’s dynamic direction and Eckhart’s compelling lead performance elevate the film, delivering thrilling action with well-choreographed fight sequences. The movie’s brisk pace, stunning Greek settings, and a mix of archetypal characters create an engaging experience. The cinematography by Matti Eerikainen and other technical aspects showcase expertise, making it visually appealing.

What’s Bad: Despite its strengths, “The Bricklayer” succumbs to some conventional spy tropes and noticeable conveniences in the plot. Overtly cheesy dialogues hinder the impact, and the central conflict fails to establish a palpable sense of peril, falling short of elevating the stakes required for the genre.

Loo Break: With its fast-paced narrative, “The Bricklayer” doesn’t provide many pauses. Around the 53-minute mark, there’s a conversation and romantic interaction between Vail and Tye. If you’re considering a break, this could be an opportune moment.

Watch or Not?: “The Bricklayer” offers a reasonably enjoyable spy film experience credited to Harlin’s direction and Eckhart’s performance. If you enjoy gritty action and can overlook some genre clichés. However, those seeking groundbreaking storytelling may find it falling short.

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 110 minutes

Plot Summary:

“The Bricklayer” takes audiences on an adrenaline-pumping ride through the gripping world of espionage. Following the experienced yet estranged CIA agent Steve Vail (Aaron Eckhart), the film unfolds as Vail, alongside young agent Kate Bannon (Nina Dobrev), is thrust back into the field to apprehend his former ally, Victor Radek (Clifton Collins Jr.), orchestrating journalist murders to frame the CIA. The narrative weaves through Greece, offering a mix of classic spy dynamics and unexpected twists.

The Bricklayer Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of “The Bricklayer” navigates the well-trodden terrain of espionage dynamics, establishing a compelling interplay between the seasoned Steve Vail and the young, dedicated agent Kate Bannon. Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev skillfully execute the familiar mentor-mentee dynamic and manage to add depth to their characters without dwelling excessively on clichés. While the narrative follows a conventional spy storyline, occasional stumbles with overtly cheesy dialogues and noticeable conveniences in the plot hinder its potential impact. The script effortlessly keeps the momentum high, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish. However, it slightly misses the mark in creating that intense, heart-pounding feeling of danger—an essential ingredient for a top-notch spy thriller!

Despite these flaws, the script skillfully utilizes the main characters’ strengths. Vail’s easygoing nature and passion for classical jazz contrast with Kate’s no-nonsense attitude. Although the dialogue exchanges may be somewhat expected, they play a significant role in enhancing the film’s overall entertainment value. Set against the captivating backdrop of Greece, the narrative gains an added layer of visual appeal, contributing to the overall espionage tale. While the script may not revolutionize the spy genre, it ensures a reasonably engaging cinematic experience.

The Bricklayer Movie Review: Star Performance

Aaron Eckhart’s portrayal of Steve Vail in “The Bricklayer” stands out as a star performance, bringing a compelling depth to the character of the seasoned CIA agent. Eckhart skillfully balances Vail’s rugged exterior with nuanced emotional layers, portraying a character with untapped potential and a unique fondness for masonry. His ability to navigate the familiar mentor-mentee dynamic with Nina Dobrev’s Kate Bannon adds richness to the film, showcasing Eckhart’s range as an accomplished actor.

Nina Dobrev delivers a competent performance as the young and dedicated CIA agent Kate Bannon. While the script limits her role to some extent, Dobrev effectively embodies Kate’s no-nonsense approach and determination. The chemistry between Dobrev and Eckhart contributes to the film’s dynamic, with their contrasting characters providing engaging interactions. However, the script’s portrayal of Kate as a somewhat stereotypical and helpless character sometimes doesn’t fully allow Dobrev to showcase her potential as an actress.

Clifton Collins Jr., in the role of Victor Radek, faces challenges in infusing depth into his portrayal of a more dramatic character. The script’s choice to dress Radek in a stylized, dapper fashion seems at odds with the character’s intended invisibility, and Collins needs help to fully convey the complexity of Radek’s motives. Tim Blake Nelson, typically a notable asset, appears underutilized as CIA chief O’Malley. Despite these challenges, while facing limitations imposed by the script, the supporting cast contributes adequately to the overall ensemble performance.

The Bricklayer Movie Review: Direction, Music

Renny Harlin’s direction in “The Bricklayer” is characterized by its raw and compelling elements, particularly evident in the well-choreographed and intensely brutal fight sequences. The film benefits from Harlin’s dynamic approach, swiftly transporting the audience to stunning Greek settings and maintaining a brisk pace. However, my observation of the background score is that the film’s musical accompaniment falls short of leaving a lasting impression. In a genre where a captivating score can enhance the overall cinematic experience, the film missed an opportunity to create a more memorable and enjoyable musical backdrop. A more focused effort on the background score could have elevated the film’s impact, aligning with the caliber of the action and direction.

The Bricklayer Movie Review: The Last Word

While not achieving perfection as a spy thriller, “The Bricklayer” establishes itself as a captivating cinematic journey. The combined efforts of Harlin’s direction, Eckhart’s performance, and the well-executed action sequences significantly enhance its entertainment value. While not a groundbreaking addition to the genre, it holds its own among recent releases. Whether in select theaters or streaming, it guarantees an enjoyable journey through espionage.

The Bricklayer releases on Jan 5, 2024.

