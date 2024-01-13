Eileen Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, Owen Teague, Anne Hathaway

Director: William Oldroyd

What’s Good: Thomasin McKenzie’s portrayal of Eileen is refreshing, devoid of traditional expectations, while Anne Hathaway captivates with her artificial yet electric depiction of Rebecca. Marin Ireland’s exceptional performance adds authentic trauma, and the film’s cold, desolate portrayal of women resonates.

What’s Bad: The narrative loses its initial psychological complexity, devolving into a thinly developed crime plot. The film needs to work on the balance between psychosexual strangeness and a more conventional storyline, leaving the audience uncertain about its direction.

Watch or Not?: “Eileen” is a film that is only one and a half hours long. Even at that length, it feels like a drag. Its brevity is a positive, but opinions are divided – some people like it, while others don’t. This film has no middle ground, so try watching it to find out which category you belong to.

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 1h 36m

In the gray backdrop of a 1960s New England town, “Eileen” follows Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie), working at a juvenile correctional center. Entranced by Anne Hathaway’s glamorous psychologist, Rebecca, the film explores Eileen’s desires and an unconventional relationship, leading to an unexpected narrative shift into a crime plot. The characters navigate longing, deception, and twists against the bleak canvas of their lives.

Eileen Movie Review: Script Analysis

Luke Goebel skillfully adapts Ottessa Moshfegh’s 2015 novel into a screenplay. The narrative stays loyal to the source, capturing the gritty tone of Moshfegh’s psychosexual thriller and remaining true to the unconventional nature of Eileen. However, the adaptation faces challenges in fully embracing the novel’s intense filth and conviction, opting for a more subdued portrayal. Nevertheless, the script effectively navigates Eileen’s complex emotions and unconventional relationship with the glamorous Rebecca, captivatingly exploring desires and deception.

While the screenplay maintains the captivating mystery of Eileen’s story by wisely avoiding voiceover narration, it does lose some essence in the adaptation process. The film refrains from fully embracing certain aspects of the novel, such as the bodily filth that defines the texture of Moshfegh’s writing. The intense exploration of Eileen’s complex emotions regarding her body is hinted at in the film but has yet to be fully realized, leaving a certain depth from the book unexplored. However, the script remains commendable in its portrayal of the characters, the film’s unique tone, and the thematic elements that contribute to the overall narrative, making “Eileen” a distinctive cinematic experience.

Eileen Movie Review: Star Performance

The stellar portrayals in “Eileen” crucially enhance the film’s storyline and capture the essence of its unique characters. Thomasin McKenzie shines in her portrayal of Eileen, bringing a refreshing indifference to the traditional expectations of a leading character. McKenzie skillfully conveys Eileen’s emotional dislocation, presenting her not as a typical shy girl but as a latent force. Her flat affect renders Eileen practically invisible, and McKenzie navigates the character’s uncertainty about her potential with a captivating subtlety that adds depth to the film.

Anne Hathaway delivers a captivating and electric performance as Rebecca, the glamorous psychologist who becomes the focal point of Eileen’s aspirations. Embracing Rebecca’s artificiality with poses, a mid-Atlantic accent, and complicit winks, Hathaway successfully balances a bombshell exterior with hidden motives and a subtle sense of seediness. The chemistry between McKenzie and Hathaway on-screen crackles with electricity, even though the believability of their connection might be questioned. Hathaway’s ability to embody the classic Hollywood siren vibe while maintaining an air of mystery adds a layer of intrigue to the film.

Marin Ireland’s exceptional performance, albeit limited to two scenes, has a lasting impact on the film. Ireland infuses her character with authentic trauma, rupturing the fabric of the narrative. Her powerful monologue in her second scene becomes a standout moment, contributing to the film’s emotional depth.

Eileen Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director William Oldroyd’s portrayal in “Eileen” effectively captures the desolate world of the film, showcasing a gray, 1960s New England town and its unconventional characters. The visual elements, including grain, shots bathed in luminous red lights, and deep shadows, evoke the period and enhance the bleakness and unease. Oldroyd skillfully navigates the delicate balance between portraying women on the brink of a nervous breakdown and challenging traditional roles, contributing to the film’s overall atmosphere.

The music doesn’t enhance the emotional impact or narrative depth. Oldroyd appears uncertain about fully embracing the pulpy and peculiar nature of the material, and this uncertainty might contribute to a lack of cohesion between the visuals and the soundtrack. While the direction successfully establishes the film’s tone and setting, the musical choices may leave the audience needing clarification about the intended mood or atmosphere at specific points in the narrative.

Eileen Movie Review: The Last Word

“Eileen” earns praise as a mean movie, defying traditional expectations and offering a bitter yet compelling storytelling experience. While it loses some essence in adaptation, the performances, especially from Hathaway and Ireland, elevate the film despite its narrative shortcomings.

Eileen Trailer

Eileen releases on December 1, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Eileen.

