Ghoomketu Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Writer In A Film Which Ironically Is A Biopic Of Its Own Writer

Ghoomketu Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Ila Arun, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghuvir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Anurag Kashyap

Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra

What’s Good: This made me thank the government for the decision of shutting down the theatres, else I would’ve had to travel to watch this film

What’s Bad: Nawazuddin Siddiqui thinking he could pull this off!

Loo Break: Only if you return back, not resume the film and forget this ever happened

Watch or Not?: The question should be, watch it ever? And my answer would anyway be ‘no’ to both of them

We’ve our lead named Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) inspired by ‘Dhumketu’ (comet) just to indicate that he’s a wandering star (whereas, a comet is never considered as a star). At first, I thought, “What a brilliant strategy to name a film,” but then I realised that’s the only time the film at least pretends to be creative. So, Ghoomketu is from a small town from Lucknow, Mahona, and wants to write stories for Bollywood.

Gets married to a wrong girl through the process of ‘samuhik vivah’ (group marriage). Wrong, because she’s fat and he expected someone pretty in a ‘samuhik vivah’. Elopes from his village, struggles in Mumbai, realises it’s hard to survive without family, comes back, the end. Thank me later for saving your time!

Ghoomketu Movie Review: Script Analysis

If an intern who never concentrates on his work would’ve helmed Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab, he would’ve probably ended up with Ghoomketu. Both the films pay tribute to different aspects of Bollywood but there’s such a drastic difference in the treatment. It’s a story about a writer who’s struggling write a story for his film – WHAT AN IRONY! Because I think Ghoomketu is the biopic of its own writer.

From Nawazuddin breaking the fourth wall to never landing a funny joke, the story struggles to evoke even a single good laugh. In between the film abruptly transits from celebrating Bollywood to celebration Mumbai through very lame written dialogues. There’s a character in the film who’s unable to laugh on the funny jokes by Nawazuddin; I’ve never related to a character so much.

Ghoomketu Movie Review: Star Performance

There are certain films Nawazuddin Siddiqui does to be just present on a big screen. This isn’t even one of them. Those are Freaky Ali, Motichoor Chaknachoor. I’ve no idea why he said yes to such a film? Hope KRK does a video and explain us the project making behind this film (I’m not even being sarcastic here). KRK? Please. With the kind of performances we’ve witnessed by Nawaz, it’s a blasphemy to judge this one.

We’ve Raghuvir Yadav screaming his lungs out in almost every scene. I mean, we get it that he’s one short-tempered father but at least write the issues worth shouting. The only issue worth shouting in the film was the film itself. Ila Arun Ji maintains the sanity with her subtle performance. She’s the only one in the film who’s actually not in the film and acting accordingly.

Brijendra Kala is wasted. Could’ve been a proper support system to Nawaz’s character but ends up being just another side-character. What is even Anurag Kashyap doing in this film?

Ghoomketu Movie Review: Direction, Music

Haven’t seen Netflix’s Taj Mahal 1989 yet but heard good things and it shares the same director with Ghoomketu – Pushpendra Nath Misra. He’s an exception though because nowadays people are coming to Netflix to do bad work and this man stepped out to do so. Don’t know why the film has been given such an outdated look. Was it the budget or the director’s vision?

The only good thing about the film apart from Ila Arun Ji’s acting is Jasleen Royal’s Bird Song. Beautifully song, horribly placed. Rest two songs by Sneha Khanwalkar doesn’t justify her talent due to giddy lyrics by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Ghoomketu Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Ghoomketu is a clueless montage of some unfunny moments served as comedy. There’s not a single reason why I’ll recommend this to anyone unless I don’t loathe them. Go, watch Ghoomketu!

One star!

Ghoomketu releases on 22nd May 2020.

