Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Review: What's Next Blast After The Kashmir Files? Well, The Search Goes On As Ranveer Singh Starrer Doesn't Fit The Bill For Bollywood

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Jia Vaidya, Boman Irani & Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Producers: Aditya Chopra & Maneesh Sharma

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Review: Expectations

Jayeshbhai is another film which suffered a major delay due to the pandemic. Honestly speaking, the film didn’t look exciting enough when announced back in 2019 nor today, when the trailer, posters and music is out.

Yes, the trailer did glimpse of something different on a platter but failed in creating that hype among the audience. The promotions looked okayish and the music too didn’t turn out to be out and out chartbuster. It failed to create a spark and awareness about its release despite being a film backed by YRF.

Sadly, before its release, the film looked like another okay okay movie from Bollywood at the box office.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Review: Impact

With too many bland things happening around, Jayeshbhai was never believed to take a good to smashing start and exactly the same thing has happened. I watched the evening show at 5.30 pm and there were only 15-16 people in the theatre of 160 seat capacity. More or less, a similar trend is seen throughout the country with night shows picking up a little bit.

The film is a decent entertainer with a good message, but again, a similar case like Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is being witnessed here. Jayeshbhai has its own limitations as it will work only in A centres. Though the subject has a backdrop of rural India, the sort of humour and treatment it has, the film will attract the audience only in metros.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has slowed down more than expected, and it will help Ranveer Singh starrer to grow by attracting maximum footfalls towards itself. But the extent will be something to look out for as the audience is still in the hangover of epics like The Kashmir Files, RRR and KGF Chapter 2. It’s clear that the audience isn’t in a mood to step out in large numbers until and unless there’s something exciting or extraordinary.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a decent film and has its limitations due to restricted appeal and the current change in the mood of the audience. It will earn between 30-45 crores at the box office.

The search for the next Bollywood biggie after The Kashmir Files continues!

