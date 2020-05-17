WWE: The Undertaker OPENS UP On Choosing Brock Lesnar To End His Streak

Every WWE fan wouldn’t be able to erase from the memory, what they witnessed during Wrestlemania 30. Yes, we are talking about The Undertaker’s face-off with Brock Lesnar for the main event. Unexpectedly, the legendary streak of the deadman came to an end and just like every spectator present there, we too were left bewildered.

During the unbeatable streak of 21 main events, The Undertaker faced several big guns of the company but choosing Brock Lesnar to do the honour seems credible enough. Recently, while promoting his documentary, The Last Ride, The Undertaker opened up about his streak and also spoke about Vince McMahon proposal of Brock being the right guy to end it.

During the talk on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, The Undertaker said, “Internally and the way this business works, I knew someday it would end. In our industry, you don’t walk away like Floyd [Mayweather], undefeated, or Rocky Marciano. It just doesn’t happen that way in wrestling. It was always in the back of my mind that it would end.”

“Although, most of my peers and people that I work with thought it was a horrible decision, and I just asked Vince, ‘are you sure? Is this what you want?’ He was like, ‘if it’s not Brock, who can beat you?’ Alright, well, it’s your call,” he added further.

The Undertaker also stated that for him the business comes first and he would never disappoint Vince. “I go out and throw a tissy and go, ‘if I’m not going over, then I’m not going in.’ That’s not me. I’m business, and business comes first before anything personal. So I just double-checked he was sure 100 per cent that was what he wanted to do, and that was the plan so I went with it,” he quoted.

