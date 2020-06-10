WWE Superstar John Cena Joins BTS Army’s $1 Million Donation For #BlackLivesMatter Movement

WWE superstar John Cena never fails to turns heads. Be it with his wrestling moves, promos, headlining pay per views, winning championships, acting in Hollywood movies, or landing support for a good cause. The 16 times WWE World Champion always have come forward and lent his support for various causes.

This time the wrestler-actor has joined forces with fans of famous South Korean boy band, BTS. The fans of the popular K-pop group are known by the name BTS Army.

John Cena joined BTS Army to raise funds for #BlackLivesMatter movement. The news was revealed by none other than John himself. As the WWE Superstar who is quite active on Twitter with over a whopping 12 Million plus followers, recently tweeted, “Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M”

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

John Cena who has been a fan and admirer of BTS group for their musical and charity works also had a tweet that read, “One of the many reasons I respect @BTS_twt and #ARMY #ARMYMatch1M #ArmyMatchedForBLM thank you #BTS and #BTSARMY”

It was only last week when BTS and their music label Big Hit Entertainment donated a whopping sum of $ 1 Million to the Black Lives Matter Movement. Following which music lovers and BTS Army appreciated their favourite boy band for their lending support and also for their kind deed with the donation.

On wrestling front, John Cena was last seen in WWE in his match against Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36. Talking about films, John Cena has three huge Hollywood projects under his belt in the form of much-awaited F9, along with The Suicide Squad and also Project X-Traction.

