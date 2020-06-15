WWE Backlash 2020 Results: Former Rated RKO Teammates Randy Orton & Edge Woo The Audience; Check Out All The Verdicts

As promised by WWE, the pay per view event of Backlash lived up to its expectations. The performances displayed by WWE superstars had fans on the edge of their seats. WWE Backlash had a line up of some interesting matches.

Apollo Crews V. Andrade (The United States Championship)

Backlash 2020 kickstarted with the United States Championship match between the current US champion Apollo Crews and Andrade. Andrade had a numbers advantage as outside the ring cheering and supporting him. On the other hand, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega made sure to make the match bit difficult for Apollo by constantly diverting his attention.

But help from Kevin Owens came in handy for Apollo as KO was a part of the commentary team. The former universal champion delivered a stunner to stop outside interference from Garza, to make the match even for Apollo. Following which Apollo was successful in hitting finishing move spin-out powerbomb to retain the prestigious title.

Bayley & Sasha Banks V. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss V. The IIConics (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Not two, but with three tag teams battling out for the Women’s Tag Team Championship one can expect a lot of chaos.

The match took place not just inside the ropes, as it went on outside too, as all six of them left no stone unturned to emerge winners. The team Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were just whiskers away from claiming the tag team titles as the former delivered her finishing move twisted Bliss with ease and perfection on Peyton Royce of The IIconics. But the timely intervene of Sasha Banks from nowhere and pinning Bliss for three counts helped Bayley and Banks retain their titles.

Jeff Hardy V. Sheamus

After what happened with Sheamus last week on Friday Night SmackDown, the Celtic Warrior was in no good mood as he started the match right from the word go. The aggressive Sheamus took the match to another level as he went on humiliating Jeff Hardy by rubbing off his face paint with his forearm. There were moments where Jeff Hardy tried his level best to get going in the match with his breathtaking moves like a whisper in the wind and Swanton bomb which almost had Sheamus fall for. But the Celtic Warrior now and then made recovery on time. The match went back and forth, both outside and inside the ring. It took two powerful Brogue kicks, one outside the ring and one inside the ropes to pin down the Charismatic Enigma.

Asuka V. Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship)

What seemed to be an easy cakewalk for Nia Jax following her dominance in the past few episodes of Raw over Women’s Champion Asuka, in reality, was another way round. Though Nia had achieved the perfect start in the championship match, she couldn’t sustain it. Asuka displayed one of the best performances in her career. Despite odds being against her favour and with Nia taking early advantage didn’t stop the champ from fighting back. Both the ladies, especially Asuka gave her best. Both the champ and challenger took the fight outside the ring, only later to realize both failed to make it into the ring before the count of 10. Thus allowing Asuka to retain her championship.

Braun Strowman V. The Miz & John Morrison (Universal Championship)

The Monster Among Men had enough of all jokes and pranks that the duo of Miz and Morrison had on him from the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. Now it was the time for Miz and Morrison to ‘get these hands’ from Braun Strowman. Despite numbers’ advantage, it was impossible for the former tag team champions to keep the big man down. Braun who had lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship a few months back in a handicap match didn’t want it to repeat. Despite their teamwork and strategies, Miz and Morrison couldn’t pull it off. It was Braun who had the last laugh as the champ with his finishing move running power slam, pinned Morrison to 1,2,3.

Drew McIntyre V. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

It never has been that easy for Drew McIntyre to reach the spot where he is now in WWE. Post winning the prestigious WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, there has been no stopping for Drew. At Backlash, Drew took on Bobby Lashley who is yet to win a WWE Championship in his career. Though Bobby got a good start as he wanted, he did find how tough it is to keep Drew down on his knees. Both the superstars went back and forth, inside and outside the ring waiting for one wrong move from their opponent to cash in. From out of nowhere, came Lana which distracted Bobby Lashley, which allowed Drew to hit his finishing move Claymore kick on former and thus by pinning him to retain the WWE title.

Edge V. Randy Orton (Main event)

The much-awaited main event between former besties turned arch-rivals, was no less than a roller coaster ride for WWE fans. As expected there were many memorable moments in the match which wrestling fans, will cherish forever. Edge and Randy Orton being so familiar to each other’s tactics and strategies, both stole a page from books of other wrestlers. It was quite an unfamiliar sight for fans as the duo practised some iconic finishers and moves like Triple H’s pedigree, Kurt Angle’s Angle slams, Christian’s Killswitch, and even Dywane ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Rock Bottom on each other along with many other moves. Randy Orton had hit his finisher RKO multiple times but his attempts went unsuccessful in pinning his former tag team partner. Further, in frustration, he didn’t mind to lower himself down by opting for low blow on Edge and hitting him with a punt on his face to gain a pinfall victory.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!