WWE Universe had a roller coaster ride in May and June with the docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. Which showcased last few years of the deadman’s in-ring career, the highs and lows of his life, the milestones that the legend has attained, his Wrestlemania moments, the backstage stories etc in a 5 episode series. The latest news regarding the same is , WWE will be releasing a bonus episode titled ‘Tales From The Deadman’.

As per WWE.com, the sixth episode i.e the bonus episode from Undertaker: The Last Ride will drop on WWE Network on 19th July (Sunday). ‘Tales From The Deadman’ will have the legend narrate more stories including the origins of the Undertaker character, an experience on a plane that left him with a bloody ear, an incident where he fought The Godfather over a hat etc. The episode will be narrated by Emmy-nominated actor and producer Timothy Olyphant.

As per various reports, Undertaker: The Last Ride ‘Tales From The Deadman’ will be released on WWE Network right after the special pay per view event Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Undertaker’s last match was against the current Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles at the grandest stage of them all in WWE, Wrestlemania. The duo faced each other at Wrestlemania 36 in a boneyard match with the deadman emerging victorious. Undertaker: The Last Ride will be tracing it too.

