Nikki Bella OPENS UP On Her S*x Life With Artem Chigvintsev: "He Just Moves His..."





Former WWE divas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are well known for their candid talks. Be it inside or outside the ring, the Bella twins became a fan favourite with their brutally honest confessions. Recently, the twin opened like never before on their s*x life, especially Nikki who spoke about her romance with husband Artem Chigvintsev.

Recently, the bonus clip of Total Bellas podcast came out. In features Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and their husbands, Artem Chigvintsev and Daniel Bryan, respectively. In front of the live audience, Nikki and Brie get candid about s*x life, making the spectators go crazy. In the clip, Nikki is seen in all naughty moods and explaining the benefits of a dancer husband.

Check out the bonus clip of Total Bellas podcast:

Out of the crowd, one fan asks, “How often do you guys get freaky in bed?”. Before replying with a whistle worthy answer, Nikki calls out her husband Artem Chigvintsev to join her, Brie and Danie, on the stage. When he does, she hops on his lap and gives a crackling answer. She says, “Artem and I, we have an amazing s*x life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell you…He just moves those hips. And once you have a dancer, you don’t go back! That’s it.”

“Legit, we went two weeks without having sex and it kind of made me, like, angry. Like, you know how you get hangry? I get angry,” Nikki adds further.

