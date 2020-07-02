Former WWE Wrestler Deonna Purrazzo Is S*XY & She Knows It!

Best known for her time in WWE under NXT brand, Deonna Purrazzo was released by the company. She didn’t get many opportunities to show her skills on the screen, but lately, she’s all killing it and it’s not related to pro-wrestling.

Deonna Purrazzo uploaded a n*de picture on Instagram and believe us, it’s hot as hell. She is seen lying on the beach, facing the camera with her hands covering her chest. She captioned it as “I’ve held onto this pic for a long time but it’s my favorite from this last shoot w/ @forerophotography. I never felt/thought I’d be so comfortable in my own skin. I’m so happy to be able to share it confidently.”

Take a look at the picture:



Feeling the heat, right?

Deonna Purrazzo was released on April 15 along with other renowned wrestlers of WWE, post-Wrestlemania 36. Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves) are the some of the wrestlers that were released.

Meanwhile, post cutting off the ties with WWE, she appeared on rival brand, Impact Wrestling’s May 26th episode. Purrazzo made her full-fledged debut on June 9th episode.

