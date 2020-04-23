Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose Says He Will Prefer Working At McDonald’s Than Returning To The Company

Former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose successfully made his impact, whether be it as a part of the Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, or be it going one on one, the wrestler shined with his lunatic persona and skills. His exit from the company did leave everyone shocked but his fans still have a reason to smile as he is fetching more fame than ever as Jon Moxley in AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

Since a long time, there were rumours stating all isn’t well between Dean Ambrose and WWE officials. There were some creative differences and eventually it turned out to be true as he joined WWE’s rival, AEW. In one of his recent interviews, he opened up about quitting WWE and also spoke about the possibilities of return.

According to Wrestling Observer, Dean said, “I would rather work in McDonald’s than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job…Or be on the creative team at WWE, I would rather like, tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE.” This isn’t it, he also got brutally honest while speaking to Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho.

While speaking with Jericho, Dean said that he was unhappy about the content WWE was bringing out. He also shared about the arguments he had with Vince McMahon over the scripts and promos.

Well, we don’t know whether if he will ever appear on WWE, but he’s surely happy with the creative freedom in AEW.

