Former WWE Star Chris Jericho Names Two Most RISKY Players In Pro-Wrestling

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest names in the pro-wrestling business. Even though he is currently working for AEW, he is still respected by all WWE fans. And why not? Every time the company had needed him, he’s been there to entertain with his amazing mic skills and brilliant wrestling skills.

Also, one of the major reasons is, Jericho had always been one of the safest performers in the business. He had rarely injured any of his fellow mates while performing in the ring, during his time in WWE. Even, there have been incidents where Y2J saved his opponents from getting self-injured.

Performing in pro-wrestling has always been a risky business, and Chris Jericho has opened on it on several occasions. As per the report in Sports-Nova, the veteran recently named two reckless performers in the field.

He said, “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko. His finish was very hard to take.”

Chris Jericho even named a big guy Titus O’Neil, a careless pro-wrestler. He continued, “The guy would just throw you, with no direction and with no care on how you’re going to land.”

Chris Jericho even went onto speak about his idols in the business. He revealed of idolizing Bret Hart and Owen Hart in pro-wrestling. Speaking about the same, he said, “If you asked me when I left WCW to go to WWE, what my top 10 reasons were for leaving, probably number 10 or 9, not the main reason but one of the reasons was that I hopefully get a chance to wrestle Owen Hart and that never happened.”

