WWE: Post The Undertaker, Now John Cena Hints At Retirement

As soon as WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 ended, speculations regarding the retirement of many big guns have started doing the rounds. Well, there’s a reason behind it, as a few days ago, Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker shared a cryptic post on Instagram which left many fans saddened. Now, WWE’s poster boy, John Cena too has dropped hints on wrapping up his professional wrestling career.

Through his official Twitter account, he wrote, “Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort.” After some time, he shared another post by quoting, “All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing”.

Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 9, 2020

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020

At Wrestlemania 36, John Cena was defeated by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

Meanwhile, John Cena’s ex-fiancée Nikki Bella too watched the main event and especially, Cena’s matchup against The Fiend. In Question koiand Answer session, one fan asked Nikki whether she turned off the TV when John Cena marked his appearance. Without dodging it, Nikki replied with a sweet and perfect answer.

A fan asked, “hmmm @BellaTwins does nikki turn the tv off durring John Cena’s match or does she keep it on and watch question of the day”, to which she replied, “Oh I’m watching N’. A fan further asked about her opinion on the match and she replied, “Interesting, very entertaining! N”.

