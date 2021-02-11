Manasa Varanasi who hails from Telangana has won the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 and is 23-year-old. The beauty was crowned by Miss India 2019 Suman Ratan Singh Rao from Rajasthan. Read to know the scoop here.

Manasa is a financial information exchange analyst and her interests include reading books, yoga, dance and music.

Since Miss India 2020 is a shy person she often expresses herself through her dance in dance and music and has learnt Bharatanatyam. Manasa Varanasi finished her schooling from Global Indian and has graduated in computer science from Vasavi College of Engineering. Beauty with brains, you see!

And not just that, Varanasi is also trained in Indian sign language. She shared on her Instagram a while ago, “For the longest time, I’ve been fascinated with deaf culture and the ability to emote in movement. This fascination drew me to the wonderful @vsheshco and so began my journey with the Indian sign language. The more I learn, the more I realize there’s so much more to learn and that’s what makes it so exciting 🌟 Transcript: I learned to sign because.. learning makes me happy. When I started learning the language, it was mostly my curiosity driving me. But over time, as I started listening with my eyes, I started understanding the beauty of deaf culture. I hope we all work together in making society more inclusive for the deaf community.”

Earlier this month, Manasa Varanasi shared a beautiful picture of herself with a caption that read, “No one tells you how much of life takes practice. not just writing, painting, running, singing, etc, but practicing how to make friends. how to make the right ones. getting practiced at how to be a good friend, a good sibling, a good person. practice identifying when people haven’t earned that. learning to recognize your right to rage and, eventually, how to offer mercy. so much of life is muscle memory, and i’ve begun to realize there are so many more parts of ourselves to flex and stretch and strengthen than those we’re taught in anatomy lessons”.

Congratulations Manasa Varanasi!

