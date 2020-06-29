TikTok BANNED By Government: 59 Chinese Apps Get A Red Flag & THESE Hera Pheri, Baahubali Memes Are Breaking The Internet

The Government of India has banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok. This surely is one of the most awaited occasions for all the memers around the world. Especially after the recent controversy of YouTube VS TikTok led by CarryMinati, the flow of memes will be high.

Apart from TikTok, other famous Chinese applications like Share It, Xender, UC News and Browser have also been banned. A list including names of all the apps has been circulating on Twitter. Check out the list below, where TikTok is right at the top.

The government announced the ban of TikTok and 58 other apps with a press release that reads: “The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order”.

It also stated that “the Ministry of Information Technology has received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding the security of data and risk to privacy relating to the operation of certain apps”. After the announcement, several memes focusing on TikTok started doing the rounds on social media.

Check out some of the hilarious TikTok memes here:

Carry Minati To His Betis After Hearing The News Of #TikTok Ban In India 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3dJOi0KtjG — Dr Khushboo 🦄 (@khushbookadri) June 29, 2020

All the influencers after India bans #TikTok and shein pic.twitter.com/jSnBmOjrOG — श्रीjan (@Shrijannnn) June 29, 2020

Govt banned all Chinese apps including #TikTok UC browser Youtubers/memers to Indian govt:- pic.twitter.com/DXPaTSB4c4 — 々TANGENT々🇮🇳 (@pra_tea_k) June 29, 2020

#BanTikTokInIndia

India Banned 59 Chinese Apps and #TikTok is also Include in Meanwhile Indians : pic.twitter.com/4YFGNNwDSu — Epic_Boy★ (@vishalrajput103) June 29, 2020

#TikTok#Tiktok banned by Indian Government

BIG BREAKING: 59 Chinese apps ban Digital Air Strike’ on China. India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok.

Meanwhile Tiktokers : pic.twitter.com/Wcvi1tdTzr — Indrajeet singh (@Indraje07137639) June 29, 2020

Finally chinese products ban in India including #TikTok and Shareit..! Indians right now:- pic.twitter.com/oCxkICS37y — Mansi Fule (@mansifule) June 29, 2020

Le peoples who were thinking tiktok can give them success. #TikTok pic.twitter.com/1RV82TKRcv — T A N U 🐥 (@tk_sayings) June 29, 2020

#TikTok is banned in India

Tiktokers right now : pic.twitter.com/psdn2bF3zv — Berozgaar Engineer🙂 (@just_chill_br00) June 29, 2020

It’s yet to be seen from when the users will not be able to use the said applications including TikTok. More details regarding the same will be updated in the time to come.

Do you use TikTok? What are your thoughts about government banning these Chinese apps? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

