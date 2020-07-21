South diva Trisha Krishnan has come a long way in her filmy career. In a career spanning over 2 decades, the actress has acted in over 60 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi languages. Apart from films, Trisha who happens to be one of the most sought after actresses down south has also been in news innumerable times following her past relationships and personal life.

Post break up with Rana Daggubati, Trisha Krishnan got engaged to Chennai businessman Varun Manian in early 2015, but their relationship couldn’t last long, as weeks after the engagement ceremony they parted ways.

Now as per the latest report that has been trending all across, Trisha Krishnan is planning to marry actor Silambarasan aka Simbu. However, bot the actors are yet to comment on the same.

For those unversed, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan are one of the most adorable and liked pairs on screen. The duo has acted together in Alai, and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The duo also recently shared the same screen space in Simbu’s short film ‘Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn’.

Just like Trisha Krishnan, apart from his films Silambarasan also has been in headlines till a couple of years back for his relationship with South sensation Nayanthara. After Nayanthara, Simbu was in a relationship with Hansika Motwani.

