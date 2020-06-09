Yesterday, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas & wife Lidiya welcomed their bundle of joy in the world, as they became parents for the second time. The Virus actor has now named his son Tahaan Tovino and cannot take his eyes away from him, as he says. Read on to know more and also do not miss the adorable picture that awaits.

On Monday night, Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya announced that they are naming their newborn as Tahaan. The actor also revealed that they already have a nickname for the little munchkin, and its ‘Haan’. He also thanked everyone for their wishes.

In his post, Tovino Thomas wrote, “Can’t take our eyes off our boy! We’ve named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we’ll call him ‘Haan’.Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love! #dadlife #mylittleones #Izza #Tahaan #merciful #Haan.”

Supporting the caption, was a cute picture of Tovino Thomas and his elder daughter Izza, looking at Tahaan lovingly. The picture and the announcement has won many hearts already. The comments section is full of love and wishes.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya tied the knot in 2014. The two welcomed their first child Izza Thomas in 2016. Izza already has a fan base of her own, as she hijacks dad Tovino’s social media front quite often.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Kilometres & Kilometres. The film was set for a March 12 release, but the pandemic pushed the plans ahead.

