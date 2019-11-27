Thrissur Pooram: Jayasurya Shares A Brand New Poster Of His Action Drama

Mollywood star Jayasurya will soon be seen in a full-fledged action avatar in Rajesh Mohanan’s Malayalam film Thrissur Pooram. The Jayasurya starrer is one of the most anticipated films among the Malayalam audience. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to share a brand new poster from the film.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Jayasurya with the grown beard, donned in red shirt teamed with dhoti and sunglasses. The poster also features the film’s leading lady Swathi Reddy.

The action drama is been shot in locations of Thrissur, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

The Jayasurya starrer also stars Gayathri Arun along with Senthil Krishna, Sabumon Abdusmad, Vijay Babu, Mallika Sukumaran with others in pivotal roles.

The action drama is produced by Vijay Babu under a Friday Film Production House. The Jayasurya starrer has music composed by Ratheesh Vega.

The film was wrapped recently and will be a Christmas release which will hit big screens on 20th December.

The Mollywood superstar who was last seen on big screen in 2018 released Pretham 2, apart from Thrissur Pooram also has multiple films in his kitty in form of Prajesh Sen’s Vellam, Prashob Vijayan’s Anweshanam, V.K Praksha’s Rama Sethu along with other projects.

