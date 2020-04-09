Thalapathy Vijay Fans Take Twitter By Storm With #WeNeedMasterTrailer, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Has THIS To Say

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been making headlines ever since its inception. Die-hard fans of the Tamil star have been waiting for the past number of weeks for an update related to the film’s trailer. Thalapathy Vijay’s actioner which was originally slated to release today on big screens has been postponed amid lockdown due to coronavirus crisis.
Thalapathy Vijay fans earlier today took to Twitter to trend #WeNeedMasterTrailer, as they have been urging the makers with series of tweets to release the trailer today, if not then atleast an update about when it will be releasing.
How Many are Sadly In This Time
Yes! Today is Our #MasterDay Due to #CoronaLockdown We didn't Celebrate Today Expecting Official Updates from @XBFilmCreators @Jagadishbliss
TAG:#WeNeedMasterTrailer 💥👌
Let's Make this Tag Trending Guys 😎#Master | @actorvijay#MasterFDFS pic.twitter.com/aEeABMWPtF
— Tʜᴀʟᴀᴘᴀᴛʜʏ Fᴀɴs Tʀᴇɴᴅs (@Tft_Off) April 9, 2020
How many of you badly missing the erupting sound 😣? Thalaivaaaaaa🥺😍#Master #MasterFDFS pic.twitter.com/uPPXljkdPc#WeNeedMasterTrailer
— Pokkiri Aaru (@itz_pokkiri_6) April 9, 2020
Keep calm & Beleive in #Master team ! Hope an update before 6 pm !! #weneedmastertrailer#MasterFDFS #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/bV9d95bMJa
— 🅰️zeel🅰️N🅰️S ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@AzeelAnas1) April 9, 2020
Missing the #MasterFDFS 😓🚶#Master @actorvijay #WeNeedMasterTrailer pic.twitter.com/aKTCYucCDS
— Ⓜ️uthu$iva 🔥ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ (@MuthuSiva05) April 9, 2020
Though it's not the right time.. Bt we can't tolerate😒💔 Give any update on #MasterTrailer!pls consider bro @Jagadishbliss @Dir_Lokesh@imKBRshanthnu @MrRathna @Actor_Mahendran
Tag:- #WeNeedMasterTrailer #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/gUo5RZ4dbZ
— Subash TFC™ (@TFC_subash) April 9, 2020
Trending
The tweets didn’t go unnoticed as the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj had a reply that read, “Survival first! Celebration next! #master will rise on the right time! stay home stay safe!”
Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!
stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT
— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020
More about Master, the action thriller has Thalapathy Vijay as a professor. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role as he will be seen playing the lead antagonist.
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is been helmed by Xaveir Britto under XB Film Creators banner.
Music for Master is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!