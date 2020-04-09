Thalapathy Vijay Fans Take Twitter By Storm With #WeNeedMasterTrailer, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Has THIS To Say

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been making headlines ever since its inception. Die-hard fans of the Tamil star have been waiting for the past number of weeks for an update related to the film’s trailer. Thalapathy Vijay’s actioner which was originally slated to release today on big screens has been postponed amid lockdown due to coronavirus crisis.

Thalapathy Vijay fans earlier today took to Twitter to trend #WeNeedMasterTrailer, as they have been urging the makers with series of tweets to release the trailer today, if not then atleast an update about when it will be releasing.

The tweets didn’t go unnoticed as the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj had a reply that read, “Survival first! Celebration next! #master will rise on the right time! stay home stay safe!”

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

More about Master, the action thriller has Thalapathy Vijay as a professor. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role as he will be seen playing the lead antagonist.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is been helmed by Xaveir Britto under XB Film Creators banner.

Music for Master is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

