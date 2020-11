Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu feels it is a lot more difficult to hug his son now because he is growing up. The actor on Wednesday shared a candid photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen hugging his son Gautam.

“It’s a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time,” captioned the actor using the hashtags #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter.

Mahesh Babu is currently travelling in an undisclosed location along with his wife Namrata, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Namrata’s sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar has also joined the family on the trip.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie with his son and daughter. In the image, the three of them can be seen wearing masks while posing for the camera at the airport.

“Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life’s back on track! Jet set go,” Mahesh Babu captioned it.

He added: “#TravelDuringCovid#MaskOn.”

Fans have wished him a safe journey.

“Have a happy and safe travel. Stay safe,” a user commented.

“Please take proper precautions,” another one wrote.

Mahesh Babu is preparing to start shoot for his film, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”. He has also produced the upcoming film “Major”, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Earlier this year, the Telugu superstar had opened up about his personal life in a short video in which he has called himself “shy and sensitive”.

The video, which he posted on Instagram on Saturday, has him answering some “interesting questions”.

In the video, Mahesh says he believes in progress and the “reason for my being is my family”.

Then he is asked whether he is tough or sensitive. He picks: “Sensitive.”

Out of shy or extrovert, he chose “Shy”.

Asked about the one actor who inspires him, the son of actor Krishna said: “My father.”

As for movies, the actor, known for movies such as “Arjun”, “Pokiri” and “Businessman”, likes movies meant for both — masses and classes.

There was one question on his fashion too, and he said: “Casuals always”.

He captioned the video: “Had a great time on this one…look forward to answering more of your interesting questions. Stay connected on @helo_indiaofficial.”

Last month, Mahesh was named Tollywood’s ‘Twitter Star’.

“It’s great to be recognised as the Twitter Star from Tollywood and I would like to thank Zee Telugu for providing me with this honour with this award. I am grateful for the constant love and appreciation from my fans on Twitter, and hope to continue to exchange many tweets with them in the future,” Mahesh had said.

