Telugu Film Producer Pokuri Rama Rao Succumbs To COVID-19 At The Age Of 68

The past few months have been quite disastrous for mankind due to COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed many lives, and the cases related to it are on the rise in India. This morning noted Telugu film producer Pokuri Rama Rao who was diagnosed with coronavirus breathed his last. He was 68.

Reportedly, Pokuri Rama Rao was admitted to Continental hospital in Hyderabad a few days ago. But all of a sudden his condition got serious.

A source close to the producer said to 123Telugu.com, “After he recently contracted coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last today.”

According to a report from indianexpress.com, Pokuri Rama Rao had undergone surgery for heart-related ailments almost ten months ago. His last rites will be performed this afternoon in the presence of close family members at Hyderabad.

Pokuri Rama Rao is the brother of popular producer Pokuri Babu Rao of Eetharam Films and has movies like Ranam (2006), Ontari (2008), Yagnam (2004) to his credit as a presenter.

May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his family members and loved ones.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!