Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy : Ram Charan Thanks Cast & Team Of The Film With A Heartfelt Note

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set for its grand release tomorrow and taking this opportunity the producer of the film Ram Charan wrote a heartfelt letter which expressed his journey of making the film and also showed his heartfelt gratitude towards the entire cast and crew of the film.

The letter was emotional and came straight from the heart. Ram Charan took a moment to reflect how happy he was to finally be able to complete his father’s dream.

He also elaborated how proud he felt at having such a grand cast and in the flow of the moment, he even thanked the other members of the film including the director who stood as the backbone of the film.

The producer expressed that he was elated that the film is finally releasing but he can’t help but feel a little sad as this also marks the end of the film’s journey, a film which was so special to all of them. He showcased his excitement but did not bother hiding his nervousness calling it a very common feeling for any producer.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release on 2nd October 2019.

