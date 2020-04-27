Shruti Haasan Explores Her Artistic Side, Utilizes Quarantine By Doing THIS

People across the globe are left with no option but to stay safe at home and practice social distancing amid lockdown due to global pandemic. While some actors are busy lending a helping hand to their spouse, some are busy learning new skills online, and then there are some like actress Shruti Haasan exploring their creative side.

Shruti Haasan who was last seen in short film Devi is making sure to make best use of time amid lockdown by exploring her artistic side. The actress yesterday evening took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen making a doodle. The actress can be seen making doodle of her favourite things like cupcakes, chocolates, her favourite work out equipment, a cat among many others.

On the work front, Shruti who was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 2017 released Bollywood venture Behen Hogi Teri, which is making her comeback on big screens after a long gap of 3 years.

Shruti has 2 big projects in her kitty including Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil social-drama, Laabam, and also Ravi Teja’s Telugu action thriller Krrack.

The buzz is that the actress has also been approached for Jr.NTR’s next, a political action drama which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

