South Actor Samantha Akkineni has been making headlines all across since the past few days following various reason. It was on Saturday when Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share pics of her 10th class certificate. Following which fans heaped praises for her marks, as throughout her academics she has been a brilliant student who passed exams with flying colours.

However, Samantha Akkineni was in shock yesterday as one of her fans shared her Bachelor’s degree and tagged her on Twitter. Following which the shocked actress asked her fan, “How did you get this?”

Samantha’s fan didn’t bother to answer her and instead deleted his tweet. Going by the screenshot, the actress did her Bachelor’s in Commerce and passed the degree examination in year 2007 with first class.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most followed actress on social media. The Rangasthalam actress has over a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million followers on twitter.

Samantha who was last seen on the big screen in Telugu romance-drama flick Jaanu has a big Tamil project under her kitty. The film that we are talking about has been titled as Kathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The romantic-comedy venture also has Kollywood stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead. Kathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be helmed by Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan.

Reportedly, the Samantha Akkineni starrer will go on floors in the month of August.

