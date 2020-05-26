RRR: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer To Be The First Film From Tollywood To Resume Its Shoot?

Due to lockdown following a global pandemic, shoots of films and serials have been put on halt since March. Last week after an important meeting with Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao, the Telugu film industry has been granted with required permissions to resume the shoot. The buzz is that RRR will be the first film to go on floors from Tollywood after a long halt.

As per the report from sify.com, the Telangana government has set some important rules and regulations that must be followed strictly by the Telugu film industry during the shoot. RRR maker SS Rajamouli has asked the cast and crew members of the film in advance to be ready with the shoot, and the director is already busy with the preparations for the same.

Reportedly, the RRR team is planning to resume the shoot of the film in the first week of June. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

RRR has Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead. More than 70 per cent of the film has been wrapped. The period actioner also has Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR is one of the most anticipated releases, the film is been made with a budget of 400 crores. The period actioner will be a pan India film that will release in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

