Actress Ramya Krishnan is elated that her show, Queen, has won an award at Asian Academy Creative Awards. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Anita Sivakumaran and is loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The actress, while talking about the show’s achievement, also revealed that she is excited to start filming the second season of the show.

Ramya Krishnan said, “I am elated that Queen has won the Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT at Singapore’s Asian Academy Creative Awards, and more so because we won on the very same day that we started filming for Season 1 of the series.”

Ramya Krishnan added, “It’ s great to be recognised alongside some of the biggest shows across all Asian countries. A big shout-out to the entire team and I am looking forward to filming season 2 soon,” added the actress.

“Queen” chronicles the life of Shakti Seshadri, a spirited and determined woman whose vision and sense of resilience made her an epitome of strength for likeminded women. Despite finding herself in several unfavourable circumstances at different stages of life and being let down by many people she held closest to her heart, Shakti puts up a fight to emerge as a winner every time.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan, the finite series captures her struggle with her family’s adverse financial position, her excelling in academics and rising to the ranks of a state topper and then emerging a superstar in the film industry, and eventually becoming the youngest chief minister of her state.

Along with Ramya Krishnan starrer ‘Queen’, music reality chat show ‘Times Of Music’ won the Best Music/Dance Programme at the final of the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020. The awards were announced on December 3.

Talking about the win, host Vishal Dadlani said, “The concept of the show is fresh, unique, and something the audiences haven’t seen before. This has been one of the biggest musical stages in the digital space and this award is a win well deserved for the entire team.”

Queen stream on MX Player.

“One of the top priorities for us was to offer differentiated content that would resonate with audiences and we are very pleased to receive an honour for our efforts, not only on an India level but Pan-Asia as well,” said Gautam Talwar from the streamer.

