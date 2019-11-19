Rakul Preet Singh Once Rejected Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika’s Geetha Govindam BUT Now Feels Sad About It

Rakul Preet Singh’s career is in full bloom. She is excited about her upcoming cross-border romantic-comedy. She reveals shooting for the yet-untitled film will start later this month. Rakul recently revealed that she rejected Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Geetha Govindam. Yes, you read it right.

The role was first offered to Rakul and not Rashmika. Geetha Govindam is still of the best Telugu movies and has done amazing business at the box office. In an interview with Pinkvilla Rakul revealed, Rakul rejected Geetha Govindam for Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De.

Although she doesn’t regret passing the film but wishes that she could have done it. Rakul recently signed a romcom opposite Arjun Kapoor and said, “The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belongs to India and Pakistan, so it’s a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com.”

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2“, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

