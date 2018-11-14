Rajinikanth Does Not Know: The 2.0 Star Defends Self, Says “Did Not Describe BJP As Dangerous”

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he has not described BJP as a dangerous party and it was for the people to decide whether it was such an organisation.

The actor who is on the margins of entering politics also wanted to know if 10 parties were ranged against one party, then it showed who was strong.

Meeting the media a day after his remarks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were interpreted differently, the actor refused to give his personal opinion on whether the BJP was a “dangerous party” as he had still not entered politics.

“I have not described BJP as a dangerous party. I only said yesterday that if opposition parties are coming together against BJP, then it (BJP) must be dangerous to them. It is for the people to decide who is dangerous. I will not give my views because I have still not entered politics. It is for the people to decide (about BJP). But the fact that 10 parties are uniting against one party (BJP), then it shows who is strong,” he said.

On Monday, when he was asked whether the BJP was such a dangerous party that opposition parties were combining against it, Rajinikanth had said: “If they (non-BJP parties) have said it like this, then it must be definitely correct.”

He also sought to correct an impression that he did not know anything about the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case whose demand for release was now pending with the Tamil Nadu Governor.

On Monday, when he was asked about it, he had countered: “Who? Which seven people. I don’t know.”

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth said, “Some people are trying to create an illusion that I do not know the issue. The question was put to me abruptly and it was not clear. This Rajinikanth is not a fool that he does not know about the seven convicts. I think they have spent 27 years in jail and on humanitarian conditions they should be released.”

He also recalled that he had telephonically talked to one of the convicts, Perarivalan, when he had come out on parole and had consoled him.

His reaction on Tuesday came after he faced a backlash in the social media where #Rajinikanth does not know” was trending on top.

