Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took the Indian film industry to the next level with his epic masterpiece, Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015. Following the humongous success of the film was the sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion led by Prabhas released in 2017.

The sequel had cash registers ringing all across and shattered numerous box office records and went on to become one of the must-watch Indian films.

Early today Russian Embassy of India took to their Twitter handle to share a clip of Prabhas’s Baahubali:The Conclusion which was aired there in the Russian language. It didn’t take much time for the video clip to go viral.

The Russian Embassy along with the video clip had a tweet that read, ” Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!”

Prabhas fans and cine lovers took to their Twitter accounts to share the video and hailed Indian movie lovers in Russia for liking Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Yeah It's BAHUBALI in Russia 🇮🇳

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Its total worldwide collections are said to be around Rs 1800 crore.

Apart from Prabhas, the epic action drama also featured Rana Dagubati and Anushka Shetty in lead roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles.

